Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Gary with da Tea conducted exclusive blue carpet interviews with some of the biggest stars in black music! Some of the most beloved attendees stop to discuss their personal lives, upcoming projects, and give insight about what makes BMH special to them.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
This year, Black Music Honors highlights the Missy Elliot as “Music Innovator Icon”.
Catch the 8th annual Black Music Honors premiere on the Stellar Network on June 3 at 8pm ET, the national broadcast syndication from June 10 to July 2, and a special Juneteenth airing on Bounce TV June 19th at 7pm ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Watch Part One (SWV, Robin Thicke, Latavia Robinson, Miss Quad, Roxanne Shante, Beverly Crawford, and more)
Watch Part Two (LeToya Luckett, Kenny Lattimore, 702, Raheem DeVaughn, Sevyn Streeter, Evelyn “Champagne” King, and more)
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss…
Missy Elliott Receives The Music Innovator Award At The Black Music Honors
6 Ways to Celebrate Black Music Month
Celebrating Black Music Month in Country Music
Exclusive Black Music Honors Interviews with Gary With Da Tea [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com