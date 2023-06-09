1 In 8 Men Carry Condoms To Funerals ‘Just In Case’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Regarding funerals, not everyone is sad, and some are lucky. Did you know that according to a new study from Trojan, one in eight men under 35 bring a condom to a funeral “just in case” something happens to pop off. Now, before you clutch your pearls, according to sexologist Patti Britton, someone in mourning looking to let off some sexual tension is perfectly normal behavior. “It’s about filling the void, literally and figuratively,” says Britton. “The grief trajectory is about a loss of closeness. That’s why our libido kicks in.” Where’s a crazy place where you’ve met someone and relieved some tension?