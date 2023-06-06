Who Killed Ajike Owens? Allegedly Racist White Florida Woman Identified On Social Media As Susan Lorincz

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The allegedly racist 58-year-old white woman who has avoided any accountability for shooting and killing an unarmed Black mother of four in central Florida this past weekend has had her identity revealed, according to a growing number of social media posts.

Susan Lorincz shot Ajike “AJ” Owens, 35, through the front door of a home in Ocala on Saturday following a dispute over an iPad and young children allegedly on the white woman’s property, social media sleuths are claiming based on unconfirmed reports. Nearly 72 hours after the fatal shooting, the suspected white supremacist who killed Owens has not been charged or arrested and her identity has been concealed by local law enforcement while they determine whether any laws have been broken.

Florida is a “Stand Your Ground” state, a law that affords citizens the legal right to defend themselves with lethal force. At face value, what police describe as happening to Owens does not resemble self-defense.

A LinkedIn profile identified a person named Susan Lorincz in Ocala as an insurance agent for a digital business solutions company named Teleperformance. A person named Susan Lorincz in Ocala was also identified online as a Realtor with a local real estate agency in Ocala.

News of the shooting had been kept local until civil rights attorney Ben Crump called attention to it on Monday by announcing he had been retained by Owens’ family. Crump said Owens had confronted a racist white woman who allegedly called her children racial slurs while shouting at them to get off of her property. He said the white woman “took” an iPad the children were using, prompting Owens to demand its return. That’s when things turned deadly.

“On Friday, June 2, Owens’ children were playing in a field next to an Ocala apartment complex when an unidentified 58-year-old white woman reportedly began yelling at them to get off her land and calling them racial slurs,” a news release circulated by Ben Crump Law, PLLC reads. “The children left but accidentally left an iPad behind, which the woman took. When one of the children went to her residence to retrieve it, she threw it, hitting the boy and cracking the screen. After AJ’s children informed her of what happened, she walked across the street with her kids to speak with the woman. She knocked on the door, and at that point, the woman allegedly shot through the door, hitting AJ, who later died from her injuries. The woman responsible has not yet been identified, arrested, or charged with anything by law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office claimed in its Facebook post that “all parties involved [in the shooting] are accounted for and are being interviewed,” so one can easily assume that if it’s true that the shooter wasn’t arrested or charged, she’s another violent bigot being protected under Florida’s infamous “stand your ground” law.

On Monday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods addressed “concerns” about the shooting he received from residents and denied accusations that his office “wasn’t doing anything” or “wasn’t moving fast enough.”

“I want the family to know I am here to provide all of my resources to make sure justice is served in this case,” Woods said before noting that an ongoing “neighborhood feud” between Owens and her alleged killer had caused deputies to be called to the area six to eight times in the past. Woods said the alleged “feud” between neighbors was over Owens’ children, and that the shooting was witnessed by two children who haven’t been interviewed by investigators yet “because they’re not heartless.”

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Jordan Neely And The Lost Lives Of America’s Young, Black And Disabled

No Charges For NYPD Cops Whose Speeding Van Killed Black Pedestrian After Running Red Lights

The post Who Killed Ajike Owens? Allegedly Racist White Florida Woman Identified On Social Media As Susan Lorincz appeared first on NewsOne.

Who Killed Ajike Owens? Allegedly Racist White Florida Woman Identified On Social Media As Susan Lorincz was originally published on newsone.com