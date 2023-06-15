Clintonville Thieves Pull Out ATM With Uhaul & Chains [Video]

Police believe at least two suspects are responsible for ripping out an ATM machine using a Uhaul and chains, before stealing a bunch of cash and fleeing. The bold crime went down at Smart Federal Credit Union in Clintonville between 3 and 4 a.m. last night.
NBC 4 initially reported the story.
From NBC 4:
Police said the suspects used a U-Haul truck and a chain to pull the safe free from the machine, left the U-Haul behind, and fled the scene in another vehicle with an undetermined amount of money.
At this time police do not have a description of the other vehicle involved or have reported what other contents, if any, were inside the U-Haul. They believe at least two suspects were involved.
To read the entire NBC 4 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
