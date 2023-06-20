The Homies come together and the first thing Dave recognizes is Rock-T’s glasses 04:04
FATHERS DAY was well for the guys 06:51
JA MORANT did NOT get what the guys thought he deserved 10:57
CP3 got disrespected out of this world!!! 21:59
Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson went to a movie premiere but left they clothes at the house?? 36:57
Michael Jordan just keeps being Michael Jordan and it ALWAYS comes with a check 43:18
All the guys know is this week somebody really really tall is going to the NBA … 47:51
The post Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies appeared first on Black America Web.
Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
Yandy Smith Shows Her Natural Hair On The ‘Gram While Serving Body In A Jumpsuit
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is recovering from being shot multiple times
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Dad's Day Away Contest!
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023