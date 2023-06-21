EXCLUSIVE: Samuel L. Jackson & Olivia Colman Reveal Who They Think Would Be Aliens In A Real Life ‘Secret Invasion’

A Secret Invasion is going on; see what we did there. And only one man can stop it, Nick Fury.

Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ series is finally here, and in it, Earth is s under attack by a race of reptilian shapeshifting aliens called Skrulls, and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is up to the task of stopping it. Now usually, Earth’s mightiest heroes, The Avengers, are currently trying to figure things out as far as who will the new members be, and Fury fears Skrulls could replicate them, so he has to handle this himself.

Of course, Fury has not been on Earth. He’s been on the S.A.B.R.E. chilling on the advanced base in outer space while his buddy, Talos (Ben Mendelson), pretended to be him. We found that out at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Also, Earth is ghetto, so there is that.

So with a looming invasion of the body snatchers situation, a post-blip Nick Fury has to handle it knowing he is pretty much to blame for it.

Before the series’ debut on the streaming platform, Cassius Life spoke with Samuel L. Jackson and MCU newcomer Olivia Colman about their roles in the highly anticipated 6-episode limited series that promises to shake the MCU up.

We See A Different Side of Nick Fury

It’s kind of great to explore the humanity of Nick Fury. He’s always presented himself as his superpower was being impervious and all-seeing and being the guy who can convince anybody to do anything. Share

In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury is not that guy who first walks into Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) crib, pitching the idea of The Avengers initiative.

Nick Fury is tired and still recovering from the blip. He is also more vulnerable than we are used to seeing, giving viewers a deeper look into the enigmatic character’s past. We asked Jackson about playing this version of Fury and introducing him to MCU fans.

“It’s kind of great to explore the humanity of Nick Fury. He’s always presented himself as his superpower was being impervious and all-seeing and being the guy who can convince anybody to do anything, ” Jackson begins. “And now to find out he’s been gone six years. Cause even in Spider-Man: Far From Home, we find out whoever that guy is, that was not Nick Fury, that was Talos, pretending to be Nick Fury. And he spent three more years not answering Maria Hill’s calls. Whatever he did, he didn’t talk to a shrink. But he’s up there trying to figure out how the blip happened, what it did to him, and why he feels that particular way.” He continues, “So that when he comes back and thinks he can just put his Nick Fury back on to help Maria, everybody he runs into tells him, you’re not that guy anymore. You’re not that dude. And when he goes deeper into his past to, find out from a cohort, Sonya, even though they work for different government agencies, they have a relationship that’s very different from anybody that you’ve seen him with. He trusts her as much as he trusts Maria or Talos, even though they’re on opposite sides. So when they encounter each other, you see the relationship they have and the rapport. And being as smart as he is, when you hear enough people tell you, you need to work this out, you go somewhere, and you work it out.”

Sonya Falsworth Steps Up In Nick Fury’s Absence

Share I’ve been asking to be in it for ages, phoning my agent every time a Marvel film comes out. I want to be in it. And so this is just perfect. It’s heaven.

With Fury gone, that leaves a void, and that is where Colman’s Sonay Falsworth enters. She has the energy Fury no longer has and is well aware of the Skrull invasion.

We asked Colman about joining the MCU and playing the character we are sure will quickly become a fan favorite and which Jackson describes as “likable, memorable, and deliciously villainous.”

“So much fun. It was everything I’d hoped it would be. I’ve been asking to be in it for ages, phoning my agent every time a Marvel film comes out. I want to be in it. And so this is just perfect. It’s heaven,” Colman tells Cassius Life.

She continues, “I get to work with Sam. We get to our characters sort of, well, she takes the piss out of him, which is a sign of a friendship of old, and he takes it, which is very nice. There aren’t many, I imagine, who could take the milk out of Nick Fury and get away with it. And it’s been the most enjoyable thing. Coming in as a new girl into this big thing is scary. But within seconds, it felt so warm and welcoming. And mainly Sam. It’s just been brilliant. And I’ve loved playing Sonya.”

Are There Aliens Among Us?

So hypothetically speaking, who would be the aliens if a so-called secret invasion was going on? Of course, we had to ask the acting pair, who they would be shocked to learn was secretly an extraterrestrial. Jackson had two people on the top of his list; if you think about it, it makes sense. “Probably Kevin Feige ’cause he’s been making these movies and getting us used to the fact that they’re around,” he begins before suggesting Beyoncé. Colman seconded that notion adding, “Yeah, that’s brilliant. If you were going to be an alien, you should be Beyonce because then everyone would love you. That’s clever.” She also hints that if her ex-husband were alien this entire time, she would “be pretty pissed off.” Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+. Photo: Disney/ Marvel Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel L. Jackson & Olivia Colman Reveal Who They Think Would Be Aliens In A Real Life ‘Secret Invasion’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com