A linkup we haven’t seen in awhile.
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard recently revealed that rapper Nicki Minaj attended the “It’s Time Tour” and thanked her sister for coming in an Instagram post.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Check out the post below:
It’s not the first time the two have connected as they have a song together titled “I’m Getting Ready.”
Although it’s not an expected collab, we love to see this wonderful friendship between two successful women.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Stops By To Talk Tour Her New #1 Song and More!
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard & Lecrae Lead Conversation On The Importance Of Mental Health
How Tasha Cobbs Leonard Got The Chance To Work With Nicki Minaj [VIDEO]
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Thanks Nicki Minaj For Attending The It’s Time Tour: “My Sister” was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is recovering from being shot multiple times
-
Ohio Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Cleveland Police Say ’30 Missing Children’ Reports Are Misleading