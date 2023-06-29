Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris takes a deep dive into Black maternal mortality on BET’s groundbreaking series, America in Black.

Black pregnant women are losing their lives or their unborn child’s life at an alarming rate. Research shows that Black women are over three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Vice President Kamala Harris granted an exclusive interview for the BET series America in Black to discuss this issue plaguing America. This episode closely examines the Black maternity mortality rate and breaks down Vice President Harris’s connection to the topic. “The United States, being one of the richest countries in the world, has one of the highest maternal mortality rates. It’s a healthcare crisis in America happening right before our eyes. And I felt the need to take it on in a substantial way, especially when you look at the numbers, and Black women are three times more likely to die in connection with childbirth,” remarked Vice President Harris.

This episode also explores the Afro-beat craze, powerhouse religious leader T.D. Jakes, New York City artist Kehinde Wiley, known for his riveting portrait of Barack Obama, and commentary by comedian Roy Wood Jr.

America in Black is a content series focusing on issues, topics, and people that matter to Black America. Click here for more information about the show.

DON’T MISS…

The National Black Midwives Alliance Is Campaigning For Black Midwives To Be Acknowledged As An Essential Part Of Black Maternal Healthcare

Doula Chanel Porchia-Albert Is Helping To Bridge The Black Maternal Care Gap And Here’s How

Carol’s Daughter Founder Lisa Price And Mama Glow Founder Lathan Thomas Are Changing The Narrative Of Black Maternal Health

Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Black Maternity Mortality On BET Series ‘America In Black’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com