If you have any expectations of the Barbie movie, you’ll want to check them at the door. The very charming and very pink film exposes the female experience without a hitch. The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, follows Barbie and her quest for self-acceptance and individuality. When the doll begins to experience thoughts outside her seemingly perfect world, she goes to the real world to find the source of her mental friction.

In Barbieland, Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, doesn’t need Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, to feel validated. She lives in a world where everything is perfect, Barbies reign supreme, and Kens plays the supporting world. But in the real world, roles reverse, causing chaos in the land without flaws.

Robbie exudes the wave of emotions that all women experience in their lives. As she steps away from what’s expected of her, she learns to embrace her individual life path. In an exclusive interview with Robbie and Gosling, we discuss the power dynamic between men and women and how the film aims to correct the perfection narrative that Barbie once created. Check out our interview. And while you’re at it, be sure to catch Barbie in theaters on July 21.

Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Show An Accurate Depiction The Female Experience In ‘Barbie’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com