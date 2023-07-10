Pastor Mike on RSMS: ”Million Dollar Dream on A Hundred Dollar Budget” [EXCLUSIVE]

Eleven time Stellar award-winning Pastor Mike Jr. joins the show to discuss upbringing, ministry, and new album Impossible. He describes what its like managing a “million dollar dream on a hundred dollar budget!”
Be sure to tune in for a laugh, inspiration, and a powerful word from Pastor Mike Jr.! You don’t want to miss this exclusive interview.
