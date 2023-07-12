Larsa Pippen “Embarrassed” By Michael Jordan’s Disapproval [LISTEN]

Larsa Pippen reveals that she is not happy about Michael Jordan’s disapproval of her new relationship with his son.

Since 49-year-old Larsa Pippen and 32-year-old Marcus Jordan’s romance went public, fans were curious to know what Michael Jordan thought of his former teammate’s (Scottie Pippen) ex-wife dating his son. Videos surfaced of media outlets asking the high-anticipated question, to which Jordan admitted his disapproval.

Larsa Pippen took to her podcast (which she co-hosts with her new boyfriend Marcus) that she is “embarrassed” and “traumatized” by Michael Jordan’s criticism. Marcus stated that he did know of his father’s comments ahead of time and was told to “not take it the wrong way”.

The new claims are opposite of what the couple stated in an Entertainment Tonight interview in early July.

“So you’ve got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa,” ET Correspondent Brice Sander asked, to which Marcus responded, “Oh yeah…my family loves her. They think she’s great”.

The confusing dynamics of the relationship between the Jordans and Pippens seemingly continues!

