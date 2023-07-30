Here’s Some “Hot Weather Hacks” To Keep You Cool

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lately, the heat in Central Ohio has been brutal, but I found a few “hot weather hacks” that claim to keep you cool during the Dog Days of Summer. I’m unsure if they’ll work, but a few seem like they would work. Check out the list for yourself and tell me what you think is good, bad, or Baby J, NO.

“Buckle your seat belt when you LEAVE your car so that when you get back in, the metal buckle won’t be so hot it’ll burn you.” “If your home’s HVAC system is struggling to keep your house cool, it’s possibly a dirty filter.” “Make sure your fan is switched to spin COUNTERCLOCKWISE to create a downdraft and push colder air toward you.” “When you start driving, don’t roll down all the windows. Only roll down the driver’s and passenger’s windows. The breeze will be stronger.” “If you’re wearing sandals and must take them off, put them FACE-DOWN. You won’t burn your feet when you put them back on.” “Put your suntan lotion in the fridge to enhance its cooling effects.” “Put a few plastic bottles three-fourths full of water in the freezer. When the water freezes, put the bottle in front of a fan and rotate when thawed.” “Put a large pot of cool water on the burner OVER your oven vent and when the oven is on. It’ll keep the kitchen cool.” “If you don’t have A/C, CLOSE all windows and shades that face the sun.” “The easiest way to cool down in heat is to dunk your shirt in water and then wear it, RESPECTFULLY.”

Others have even suggested taking that material used for car windshields and putting that over the windows that face the sun in your home. If you have some hacks of your own, let me know. I’m not sure how good any of these hacks are, but the main thing is to stay cool, drink water, and please check on the elderly in your neighborhood that may not have AC.