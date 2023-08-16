Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Good lord! While we were celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop this weekend — a fresh Bone Thugs & Harmony Way street sign went up on E.99th and Lowell Avenue! Definitely a day worth celebrating all it’s own, right?! Well the fresh sign went up on Friday and by Saturday it was gone! Yup…stolen! Gone gone gone gone gone gone gone gone gone (it’s not funny though) and if that ain’t crazy enough — ANOTHER Bone street sign was stolen just recently — this one on Colonial! Listen to see what Councilman Conwell plans to do with the new sign:

Catch Ro inside the Day Party weekdays 3pm to 7pm! Follow @rodigga @z1079

Bone Thugs & Harmony Street Signs Stolen…TWICE??? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com