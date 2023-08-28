Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Combs Pledges $1 Million To Jackson State University Athletics

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has followed up on his promise to Jackson State University. On Aug. 26, the rapper and music business mogul presented the Jackson State Athletics Department with a $1 million check to help further advance the university’s legendary football program.

A video posted to the 53-year-old’s Instagram account Saturday captured him presenting the whopping $1 million check to Jackson State University Acting President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, and Vice President Ashley Robinson, during the Jackson State Tigers’ victorious kick-off event against the South Carolina Bulldogs in Atlanta. Students and Jackson State’s inimitable cheerleading squad gathered around the business titan to accept the big award.

In the caption, the “Mo Money, Mo Problems” hitmaker thanked his grandmother for teaching him the importance of giving back. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for HBCUs. It is my honor and my responsibility to support the HBCUs! “ Diiddy penned. “The work they are doing is to be commended! My grandmother raised me to sow my seed in my community and that’s what I’m going to continue to do!!”

During his Lifetime Achievement Award speech at the 2022 BET Awards, the three-time Grammy Award-winner pledged to donate $1 million to Jackson University and his alma mater, Howard University. Diddy attended Howard for two years before he left to intern at Uptown Records, Billboard noted.

“As someone who went to Howard University and understands the invaluable experience of attending historically Black colleges and universities, it’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” the “Act Bad ” artist added in a statement. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation, it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”

Dr. Anthony thanked Diddy for his generous donation and applauded him for “investing” in the students of Jackson State University.

“These funds will significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life. We could not be more appreciative of his giving spirit.”

Vice President Robinson echoed a similar sentiment. “This contribution by one of the world’s greatest and most influential entertainers and businessmen is another historic moment in the legendary history of Jackson State University,” she added. “Beyond the financial investment, it’s what it represents that is paramount – the belief in the value of our football student-athletes both on and off the field, which provides an elite pathway to current and future successes.”

First-year head coach, T.C. Taylor, was also grateful for the hip-hop star’s powerful donation. “We are extremely appreciative of the gift that Diddy has provided for Jackson State football,” Taylor said. “For someone of the global magnitude of Sean Combs to believe in Jackson State is legendary. His investment will help the continued elevation of JSU Football to the next level of greatness.”

SEE ALSO:

Jacksonville HBCU Was Racist Gunman’s ‘Original’ Target, Edward Waters University Says

Deadly Jacksonville Mass Shooting Gunman ‘Hated Black People,’ Sheriff Says: ‘He Wanted To Kill N*ggers’

The post Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Combs Pledges $1 Million To Jackson State University Athletics appeared first on NewsOne.

Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Combs Pledges $1 Million To Jackson State University Athletics was originally published on newsone.com