If you live near Avon Lake in Northeast Ohio then you may be smelling something that seems a little unusual today.
Don’t worry, you’re not alone. And no, you’re not imagining it.
FOX 8 is reporting that the strange smell can actually be traced back to a chemical plant on Moore Road. The exact company, according to a social media post from the City Of Avon Lake Fire Department, is Lubrizol Advanced Materials.
From FOX 8:
Officials explain in the post, that the company had a gasket leak which caused a vapor, identified as ethyl acetate, to be released into the air.
Officials said the product has an “extremely low odor threshold. This means a small amount will create an odor.” According to the post, “the level of release was not significant enough to create any health hazard.”
It seems at this time the broken gasket has been repaired, so things should go back to normal soon.
To read the entire story from FOX 8, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Easton Town Center Shooting Leaves Teenager Dead
- Blendon Township Police Fatally Shoot Pregnant Woman
- Ohio State Finally Names Buckeyes Starting Quarterback
Smell Something Weird Near Avon Lake? Here’s What It Is was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour
-
Download The New Magic 95.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022