Northeast Ohio: Heavy Snow Is On The Way This Week

Dust off your winter gear because the weather is about to turn… at least for a few days.
While the winter season has yet to officially begin, Northeast Ohio is reportedly expected to receive a heavy dose of snow in the next couple of days.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is reportedly preparing for a wintry blast across several Northeast Ohio counties. The National Weather Service accounted for a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties, effective from now until Wednesday at 7 a.m.
From FOX 8:
A Lake Effect Snow Warning also goes into effect at 9 p.m. for Cuyahoga County and lasts until midnight Tuesday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Portage County. It also goes into effect Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 7 a.m. for Trumbull County.
