Michigan Man Convicted Of Shooting At Black Man Who Passed By His Store Where Nazi Memorabilia Was Found

In today’s episode of Existing While Black, a man in Warren, Michigan, is facing up to eight years in prison for shooting at a Black man who had committed the egregious and clearly terroristic crime of—walking past his place of business.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, a Macomb County jury found 56-year-old Anthony Mangiapane guilty of ethnic intimidation, assault with a deadly weapon, and a felony firearm charge that, alone, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.

The incident occurred on July 27, 2022. The Black man, who hasn’t been named publicly, was walking by a shop owned by Anthony Mangiapane, who responded to the mere presence of a Black person by shouting, “N***** you better get moving!” But before the victim could even process the fact that he’d encountered a random white supremacist while in the commotion of, well, minding his own business, Mangiapane reportedly raised a rifle and fired at him three times. Fortunately, the victim escaped uninjured and was able to leave the scene and call 911.

After the police made contact with the victim at the location he fled to, they paid a visit to Mangiapane’s business, where they found the shooter barricaded inside. Initially, he refused to come out of the shop but he eventually surrendered. Perhaps Mangiapane was only trying to avoid arrest, or maybe he was also afraid the cops would discover what he had hidden in his shop, which definitely indicated that he was a neo-Nazi terrorist attack waiting to happen.

Inside the store, the police found a cache of weapons, including multiple pistols, shotguns, AR-15-style rifles, high-capacity magazines and a German Luger pistol. They also found an M203 grenade shell in a safe and—surprise, surprise—a collection of Nazi memorabilia. And, of course, they recovered the rifle Mangiapane pointed at his unsuspecting victim, which was accessorized with a green scope.

Anthony Mangiapane’s trial lasted all of three days before the jury found him guilty on all charges. He’s currently locked up in Macomb County Jail, where he awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for January, 24, 2024.

