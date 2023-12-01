What’s being labeled a ‘mild earthquake’ reportedly shook up Northeast Ohio Friday morning.
The 2.4 magnitude quake could be felt by residents of Lake County.
FOX 8 reports the quake occurred just before 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
It lasted about 2 1/2 seconds and happened at a depth of about 1.8 miles, according to data from ODNR.
Information provided by the U.S. Geological Survey indicates it was a 2.3-magnitude quake that happened a little more than a half-mile east-northeast from Madison, north of I-90 and East Main Street, at a depth of about 3 1/2 miles.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
Did you feel the earthquake in Ohio today?
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio
- Browns Owners Sued For Attempted Bribery
- Ohio Auto Shop Explosion Kills 3
Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Aaron Hall Talks His Sex Game, Calls His Manhood "Historical D#$%" and What Singers Watched Him Have Sex! What in the World?! [VIDEO]
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Angel Reese Speaks Out Amid Rumor She Was Suspended For Poor Grades, Social Media Chimes In
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
Join Us in the Spirit of Giving as We Kick Off The Great Holiday Giveback
-
12 Days of Holiday Magic
-
Two Crazy Grandma's Fight While Daughter Gives Birth
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022