Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village

Dr. Larry L. Macon was honored yesterday for his continued service to a Northeast Ohio community.
A portion of Oakwood Parkway in Oakwood Village was renamed after Macon, who has been a pastor in Northeast Ohio for more than 40 years.
Dr. Macon currently is the pastor at Mt. Zion Church.
The road leads to Mt. Zion Church, the oldest church in the community founded in 1921.
Under the leadership of Macon, the church has expanded ministries and undergone major development, accommodating the needs of thousands of congregation members.
