US Marshals Arrest 135 Major Gang Members & Fugitives In Akron

Several law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshals and the Akron Police Department, have arrested 135 major gang members and violent fugitives in Akron.

As reported by FOX 8, for 30 days a targeted sting was carried out to remove criminals from the streets of Akron. The primary focus was disrupting violent gang activity and recovering fugitives in the area.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of more fugitives could result in cash compensation. Keep reading to find out how.

“Operation Triple Beam Task Force members focused on taking violent fugitives, and gang members off the streets with an emphasis on…gun and drug seizures,” the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

During the operation, authorities said 135 violent fugitives were arrested, and 22 firearms were taken off the streets from individuals who are prohibited from possessing them.

Anyone with information leading to the detainment of wanted fugitives should be reported to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. The tipster can remain anonymous and cash compensation could be available. They can be reached at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

