Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

Published on February 16, 2024

It’s tragic that a child has to be in foster care, but way more horrifying is when the people that said they would care for them harms thems.

An Amber Alert was issued in Ohio for a 5-year-old boy named Darnell Taylor last seen with his 48-year-old foster mother, Pammy Maye. Her car was found in the Cleveland Brooklyn area.  The fear was that Pammy Maye would or had harmed little Darnell.  According to the court document, the man told a 911 operator that his wife, Pammy Maye, said she killed the child. Maye allegedly said the boy was no longer alive and had not been seen since Monday or Tuesday.

It’s now being reported that the Amber Alert for Darnell Taylor has been cancelled.  Heartbreakingly Darnell Taylor has been found dead and his foster mother Pammy Maye has been arrested in Cleveland.

According to police said in the press conference early this morning, that the body of Taylor was found in a sewage drain in the 1000 block of Marsdale Avenue in Columbus shortly after 1 a.m.

