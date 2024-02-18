INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton helped the East knock off the West in what was the highest scoring All-Star Game in NBA history Sunday night 211-186 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
A total of 14 players scored in double figures.
Haliburton hit five three-point shots in a row in the first quarter to get started. He ended up with 32 points on 10-14 shooting from three-point range.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard was named the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player. He scores 39 points on 14-26 shooting.
Karl Anthony Towns led all scorers for the West with 50 points.
This was the 73rd NBA All-Star and the first one that was hosted in Indianapolis since 1985.
The post Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Haliburton Helps East Set Record in NBA All-Star Game was originally published on wibc.com
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide
-
10 Hits Usher Didn’t Perform at the Super Bowl
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Crew MLS Cup parade, celebration set
-
Jennifer Hudson Has 26 Siblings!!