MAGA Nuts Flood Social Media With White Tears After Fani Willis Isn’t Disqualified From Prosecuting Trump

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, it’s official: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not be disqualified from prosecuting the election interference RICO case against former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen remaining co-defendants—and, boy, MAGA America is unhappy about it.

As we previously reported, while Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee found Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade brought about the “appearance of impropriety,” those optics alone do not prove corruption, and they certainly don’t prove either Wade or Willis gained anything financially just by engaging in a consensual adult relationship. He did, however, rule that due to the perceived impropriety, either Willis or Wade must step down from being personally involved in the case.

“Without sufficient evidence that the District Attorney acquired a personal stake in the prosecution, or that her financial arrangements had any impact on the case, the Defendants’ claims of an actual conflict must be denied,” McAfee wrote in his ruling.

In other words, RICO defendant Michael Roman’s legal team wasn’t able to prove anything outside of the fact Willis and Wade had a relationship—including that Willis paid Wade a higher salary than what prosecutors typically get paid, and that she spent taxpayer money on lavash vacations with him—which is why their little conflict of interest argument circled the drain and got flushed for lack of evidence, much like Trump’s voter fraud claims that got us here in the first place.

Anyway, right-wingers of the so-called ideology of “facts over feelings” are being really emotional and illogical while expressing outrage over McAfee’s decision.

It should surprise absolutely no one that a bunch of tinfoil MAGA hat-sporting QMorons can’t distinguish between things that were alleged by Willis’ accusers and things that were actually proven in court based on evidence.

Here’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reminding us that she doesn’t actually know how anything works by implying that McAfee having donated to Fani Willis’ campaign four years ago before he was on the bench, is grounds for him to recuse himself from the case.

“Judge McAfee worked for Fani Willis and donated to her campaign AND has now ruled that Fani can keep prosecuting Trump but only if she removes her lover Nathan Wade off the case!” Greene tweeted. “Judge McAfee should have recused himself in the first place because of his obvious bias.”

Following Greene’s typical brand of anti-logic, it would be difficult for literally anyone in the legal field who has donated to a political campaign to become a judge who might preside over a politician’s case.

Also, as it has been pointed out numerous times on social media, Republicans didn’t have this same energy when it came to the numerous allegations of ethics violations and conflict of interest regarding Justice Clarence Thomas, his Jan. 6-cheerleading wife Ginni Thomas, or their apparent billionaire bankroller, GOP donor Harlan Crow.

Anyway, while the MAGA minions who must have gotten their legal degrees from the same cereal box Heschel Walker probably got his police badge from were flooding the internet with white tears, cooler heads were celebrating the decision and reminding people that the same people who are mad at Willis, Wade and McAfee are backing an ex-president who responded to his election loss by engaging in a propaganda campaign to overturn an election that has been proven to be fair and legal over and over again.

At the end of the day, the case against Willis and Wade was never about their relationship. It has never even been explained in a non-convoluted way what their relationship even has to do with Trump or how it would affect the ex-president’s ability to receive a fair trial. Trump supporters thought the flimsy case against Willis would give their messiah an out, and now they’re throwing a temper tantrum because it didn’t work.

Let them cry.

Kelly Loeffler Of KKK Selfie Fame Whitesplains Fani Willis, Nathan Wade Relationship In Trump-Loving Op-Ed

Mike Roman, Trump Co-Defendant Behind Fani Willis Complaint, Struggling To Raise Money For Legal Fees

The post MAGA Nuts Flood Social Media With White Tears After Fani Willis Isn’t Disqualified From Prosecuting Trump appeared first on NewsOne.

MAGA Nuts Flood Social Media With White Tears After Fani Willis Isn’t Disqualified From Prosecuting Trump was originally published on newsone.com