Listen Live
News

Michael Keaton Shines In New ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer

Will this lead to a new 'Beetlejuice' cartoon though?

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

To many ’80s babies, he is Batman but to others Michael Keaton is Beetlejuice and now that he’s once again donned the cow and the cape in 2023’s The Flash, Keaton is now resurrecting his other iconic character which helped propel him to superstardom in 1988.

Weeks ago fans got a small taste of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 when a teaser trailer for the upcoming film was released, and now they’re getting a bigger sample of what they can expect from Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and newcomer to the series, Jenna Ortega conjure up the rambunctious ghost that endeared himself to millions back in the ’80s (the character even got himself an animated show on FOX).

In the new trailer to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega and Ryder find themselves back in the house where it all started in which Ortega defiantly conjures up the comedic demon after saying his name three times. Now that he’s once again been unleashed on the world of the living, Ryder, Ortega and everyone else involved must experience the weird world of the dead as they try to figure out how to get out of this latest pickle.

Should be fun.

Check out the new trailer to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters this coming Sept. 6.

Michael Keaton Shines In New ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

News

Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

NY Cosmos v Atlanta Silverbacks 61 items
Celebrity News

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022

Entertainment

Rev. Al Sharpton “There Are Too Many Punks In The Pulpit”

Entertainment

DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Defamation

Entertainment

Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, Resigns Due To Issues Surrounding ‘Yeezy Porn’

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close