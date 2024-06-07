Earthquake Talks Radio + Comedy in Hilarious Interview [WATCH]

Funny man Earthquake hit Robyn Simone’s line this week and of course, it wasn’t a dry conversation. Watch the full interview above!

In this chat, the comedian talks about his radio show, wanting to be a “litigator”, and loving Ohio! He even teases that him & Dave Chapelle may do a show in Yellow Springs.

If you want to hear Earthquake on the airwaves, you can check out his show “Quake’s House” daily on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, Sirius XM Channel 96.

Who is Earthquake?

Nathaniel Stroman, known as Earthquake, has spent nearly 30 years as a comedian, actor, voice artist, and radio personality. There’s no sign of him slowing down! He’s been celebrated for his critically acclaimed 2021 Netflix special “Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary,” hailed by The New York Times as the funniest comedy special of the year. Quake’s Netflix special brought him international recognition.

His early fans from BET and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam still follow him as he consistently sells out venues across the country.

Earthquake has also enjoyed recurring roles on CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” Bounce’s “Johnson,” and HBO Max’s “South Side” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” He also appears on VH-1’s “Celebrity Squares” and is featured in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film, “Unfrosted”.

Catch Earthquake at the Columbus Funny Bone June 7th AND June 8th! More information here: https://columbus.funnybone.com/