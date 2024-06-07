Funny man Earthquake hit Robyn Simone’s line this week and of course, it wasn’t a dry conversation. Watch the full interview above!
In this chat, the comedian talks about his radio show, wanting to be a “litigator”, and loving Ohio! He even teases that him & Dave Chapelle may do a show in Yellow Springs.
If you want to hear Earthquake on the airwaves, you can check out his show “Quake’s House” daily on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, Sirius XM Channel 96.
Who is Earthquake?
Nathaniel Stroman, known as Earthquake, has spent nearly 30 years as a comedian, actor, voice artist, and radio personality. There’s no sign of him slowing down! He’s been celebrated for his critically acclaimed 2021 Netflix special “Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary,” hailed by The New York Times as the funniest comedy special of the year. Quake’s Netflix special brought him international recognition.
His early fans from BET and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam still follow him as he consistently sells out venues across the country.
Earthquake has also enjoyed recurring roles on CBS’s “The Neighborhood,” Bounce’s “Johnson,” and HBO Max’s “South Side” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” He also appears on VH-1’s “Celebrity Squares” and is featured in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film, “Unfrosted”.
Catch Earthquake at the Columbus Funny Bone June 7th AND June 8th! More information here: https://columbus.funnybone.com/
- Earthquake Talks Radio + Comedy in Hilarious Interview [WATCH]
- Win $250 Spending Cash!
- Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024
- Columbus Police Seek Anonymous Tips Through Online Portal
- No Jail Time But Intervention Instead!
- Guess Who’s Officially Off The Market!
- Settlement Reached for Evacuated Tenants of Latitude Five25
- Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide
- Crew MLS Cup parade, celebration set
- Columbus Crew win third MLS Cup with 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC
-
2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé
-
Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
-
All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024