Listen Live
News

OJPC Tells DeWine to Reject Federal Grant for Detention Centers

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ohio Senate Candidate JD Vance Holds Get Out The Vote Rally In Dayton
Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

The Ohio Justice & Policy Center (OJPC) is calling on Governor Mike DeWine to reject a controversial federal grant that could be used to fund new detention centers across the state.

The FEMA “detention support grant” has raised red flags, with OJPC warning that it could lead to the construction of facilities similar to Florida’s highly criticized “Alligator Alcatraz,” known for its alleged inhumane conditions.

RELATED: Florida Begins Construction On Migrant Detention Center Dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ To Bolster Trump’s Anti-Immigration Agenda

“Taking away funding from emergency relief to put people in detention camps — how is that smart justice?” said OJPC CEO Gabe Davis. “Do not bring this to Ohio, Gov. DeWine.”

Policy Director Michaela Burriss echoed the concern, stressing Ohio’s existing prison system is already overburdened.

“We can confidently predict these detention camps will be rife with human rights abuses,” she said.

OJPC is urging the governor to prioritize rehabilitation and systemic reform over expanding incarceration.


OJPC Tells DeWine to Reject Federal Grant for Detention Centers  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

3 Items
Entertainment

Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Vince Staples’ Show Season 2 [First Look Images]

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close