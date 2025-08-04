OJPC Tells DeWine to Reject Federal Grant for Detention Centers
The Ohio Justice & Policy Center (OJPC) is calling on Governor Mike DeWine to reject a controversial federal grant that could be used to fund new detention centers across the state.
The FEMA “detention support grant” has raised red flags, with OJPC warning that it could lead to the construction of facilities similar to Florida’s highly criticized “Alligator Alcatraz,” known for its alleged inhumane conditions.
RELATED: Florida Begins Construction On Migrant Detention Center Dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ To Bolster Trump’s Anti-Immigration Agenda
“Taking away funding from emergency relief to put people in detention camps — how is that smart justice?” said OJPC CEO Gabe Davis. “Do not bring this to Ohio, Gov. DeWine.”
Policy Director Michaela Burriss echoed the concern, stressing Ohio’s existing prison system is already overburdened.
“We can confidently predict these detention camps will be rife with human rights abuses,” she said.
OJPC is urging the governor to prioritize rehabilitation and systemic reform over expanding incarceration.
OJPC Tells DeWine to Reject Federal Grant for Detention Centers was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
