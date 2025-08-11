Listen Live
One reality TV beef refuses to die — and now it’s got a soundtrack.

They say time heals all wounds… This R&B star just turned her concert into a battlefield… and the shade was personal.

Published on August 11, 2025

Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And Nelly
Prince Williams
Rasheeda Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast headshots
Courtesy

Looks like old drama is back on the main stage. During a recent tour stop, R&B powerhouse K. Michelle decided to dust off an old beef and serve it hot — performing a diss track aimed straight at a longtime reality TV rival Rasheeda from LHHA.

The feud started years ago over accusations one side claimed were lies — but later got backed up by others.

Now, after this onstage jab, Rasheeda fired back… not with lyrics, but with streaming stats. That didn’t land well, so the singer clapped back by listing her career wins. Still, it seems the target of the track isn’t losing sleep — even dropping her own freestyle and keeping the spotlight right on herself.

