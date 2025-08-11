Listen Live
Entertainment

When The Gossip Blogs Start Talking, Pay Attention!

A huge wedding anniversary almost got overshadowed by a messy rumor! It's time to set the record straight!

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Alicia Keys - Keys Soulcare
James Bailey
Swizz Beatz Lotus Cars NY Launch Event
Dario Cantatore
Keep A Child Alive's 8th Annual Black Ball - Red Carpet
Kevin Mazur/Child11
8th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball
Gilbert Carrasquillo
'Five' New York Screening - Outside Arrivals
James Devaney
'Five' New York Screening - Outside Arrivals
James Devaney
'Five' New York Screening
D Dipasupil

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz just marked 15 years of marriage, but the celebration came with some unwanted noise. An Instagram blogger sparked rumors that Swizz had a child outside of their marriage, which quickly fueled talk of a possible divorce. But according to people close to the couple, the gossip couldn’t be further from the truth. Alicia and Swizz are still going strong, spending their anniversary looking back on their journey together and sharing moments full of love.

Even with the online chatter, they’re keeping their focus on what matters most — their music, their family, and their unshakable bond.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

3 Items
Entertainment

Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Vince Staples’ Show Season 2 [First Look Images]

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close