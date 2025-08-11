When The Gossip Blogs Start Talking, Pay Attention!
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz just marked 15 years of marriage, but the celebration came with some unwanted noise. An Instagram blogger sparked rumors that Swizz had a child outside of their marriage, which quickly fueled talk of a possible divorce. But according to people close to the couple, the gossip couldn’t be further from the truth. Alicia and Swizz are still going strong, spending their anniversary looking back on their journey together and sharing moments full of love.
Even with the online chatter, they’re keeping their focus on what matters most — their music, their family, and their unshakable bond.
