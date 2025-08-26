Listen Live
His Latest Concert Clip Raising Eyebrows Looks Anything but Real.

Will Smith’s Tour Footage Sparks some AI Controversy. Some Say His Crowd Footage Looks Too Fake to Be Real!

Published on August 26, 2025

Will Smith Bucket List Facebook Watch Shows
Courtesy/Facebook Watch

Will Smith is facing backlash after fans accused him of using AI-generated footage to hype his summer tour.

Critics claim a video shared online shows digital glitches, including distorted crowd images and even extra fingers on audience members.

The controversy adds to ongoing debates over artificial intelligence and its use in the entertainment industry. Still, Smith continues his UK tour in support of his album Based on a True Story despite the criticism.

