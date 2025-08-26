His Latest Concert Clip Raising Eyebrows Looks Anything but Real.
Will Smith is facing backlash after fans accused him of using AI-generated footage to hype his summer tour.
Critics claim a video shared online shows digital glitches, including distorted crowd images and even extra fingers on audience members.
The controversy adds to ongoing debates over artificial intelligence and its use in the entertainment industry. Still, Smith continues his UK tour in support of his album Based on a True Story despite the criticism.
