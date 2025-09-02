What if Will Smith Stepped into Wakanda?

Source: Courtesy of / Will Smith YouTube screenshot

A new “Black Panther 3” trailer featuring Will Smith is making waves online, leaving Marvel fans buzzing.

But here’s the truth—it’s not real. The clip, created with AI and uploaded by KH Studios on YouTube, imagines Smith as a lead role in Wakanda.

While it looks sharp and has people talking, Marvel hasn’t confirmed Smith’s involvement in the franchise. For now, the real “Black Panther 3” isn’t set to hit theaters until February 2028.