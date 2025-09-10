Listen Live
The Girl Scouts Adding a New Cookie

The Newest Girl Sout Cookie Is "Rocky Road-Inspired"

Published on September 10, 2025

Move over, Thin Mints, the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie flavor.

The Girl Scouts unveiled its newest cookie. They’re called “Exploremores.”

The “Rocky Road-Inspired” cookies have a cream filling with hints of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème. According to the Girl Scouts, “the cookie reflects the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout.”

The “ExploreMore” will be available when Girl Scout cookie season begins in January. Earlier this year, the Girl Scouts announced they would no longer sell S’mores and Toast-Yays.

