Big Fallout Behind the Scenes of ‘Sherri’!

Just when “Sherri” was about to kick off Season 4, there was a major shake-up: Jawn Murray—Sherri Shepherd’s longtime friend, on-air sidekick, and executive producer—has been let go. It wasn’t his decision, but instead a move from top execs at Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

Insiders say Sherri is “crushed” and “devastated” by his exit. They’ve been tight for years; he helped build the show’s creative edge and was part of what gave it heart.

As for why: behind-the-scenes drama. One issue that got people talking was a CashApp request he made—for his mother’s birthday—that some felt was inappropriate for someone in his position. Also, a controversial on-air comment about hand-washing habits linked to race stirred backlash and HR complaints.

Murray addressed his departure in a LinkedIn post titled “Seasons Change”, saying he won’t be back for Season 4. He made sure to add that he and Sherri are still okay personally. “I’m proud of what Sherri and I built together…” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the show has promoted from within—Fernita Wynn is now showrunner/EP, and longtime producers Joelle Dawson-Calia, Siobhan Schanda, and Dan Fitzpatrick have been elevated. The show moves forward, though Murray’s absence is expected to be felt.