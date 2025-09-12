Listen Live
News & Gossip

Big Fallout Behind the Scenes of ‘Sherri’!

When Friendship Meets Business, Things Can Break. What Forced a Powerhouse Producer off His Own Show—And What it Means for Sherri’s Future.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Netflix's "Survival Of The Thickest" Season 2 Premiere
Jamie McCarthy
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 09, 2024
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

Just when “Sherri” was about to kick off Season 4, there was a major shake-up: Jawn Murray—Sherri Shepherd’s longtime friend, on-air sidekick, and executive producer—has been let go. It wasn’t his decision, but instead a move from top execs at Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

Insiders say Sherri is “crushed” and “devastated” by his exit. They’ve been tight for years; he helped build the show’s creative edge and was part of what gave it heart.

As for why: behind-the-scenes drama. One issue that got people talking was a CashApp request he made—for his mother’s birthday—that some felt was inappropriate for someone in his position. Also, a controversial on-air comment about hand-washing habits linked to race stirred backlash and HR complaints.

Murray addressed his departure in a LinkedIn post titled “Seasons Change”, saying he won’t be back for Season 4. He made sure to add that he and Sherri are still okay personally. “I’m proud of what Sherri and I built together…” he wrote.

Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards - After Party
Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Meanwhile, the show has promoted from within—Fernita Wynn is now showrunner/EP, and longtime producers Joelle Dawson-Calia, Siobhan Schanda, and Dan Fitzpatrick have been elevated. The show moves forward, though Murray’s absence is expected to be felt.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
27 Items
News

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Epstein Survivors Call Out Les Wexner by Name for Accountability

News

Controversial Right-Wing Influencer Charlie Kirk Shot And Killed In Utah

Power Book II: Ghost asset
Entertainment

A Rising Star from Power Finds Herself Behind Bars.

Entertainment

Deion Sanders enforces strict classroom dress code for Colorado football players

5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards - Show
Entertainment

This Actress Opens up About Breaking Free from Stereotypes.

Raw Chestnuts
News

Ohio Lawmakers Push for Buckeye Candy & a Fix to the Tree’s Name

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close