From Paris to Northern Italy!

Snoop Dogg is heading back to NBC and Peacock for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics this February. The icon will bring his one-of-a-kind perspective to primetime, giving viewers his take on the Games while exploring northern Italy.

He’ll team up with NBC’s Mike Tirico for a special segment, Snoop’s Greatest Hits, where he’ll celebrate alongside athletes and their families.

Fans might remember Snoop’s viral moments from the Paris Olympics, where he carried the torch and made his mark on the Games. Now, he’s back to add his flavor to the Winter Olympics, running February 6–22, 2026.