FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Published on September 29, 2025

Close up asian man prostate cancer patient holding a blue ribbon as a symbol of prostate cancer awareness, Prostate cancer awareness concept.
Source: Theerawit Jirattawevut / Getty

Longtime FOX19 NOW anchor Rob Williams shared a personal update with Tri-State viewers Friday, revealing that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The announcement came during a live conversation with colleague Dan Wells on Morning Xtra, where Williams explained that breaking the news wasn’t an easy decision. Still, he felt it was important to use his platform to encourage men to talk about their health.

“I don’t think as men, we talk about it enough,” he said.

Williams said doctors began flagging concerns through bloodwork two years ago, which eventually led to his diagnosis. Rob Williams is known for his healthy lifestyle and he admitted he never expected to hear the word “cancer” attached to his name.

Rather than focusing on fear, Williams is focusing on awareness. He pointed to the PSA blood test as a simple but potentially lifesaving tool, advocating the importance of knowing your number and staying on top of screenings.

As Prostate Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, Rob Williams hopes his story will motivate other men to take action and catch the disease early when treatment can be most effective.


FOX19’s Rob Williams Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

