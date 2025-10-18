Would You Have a Relationship With a Chatbot?
A new poll asked, “Do you think you could ever have a romantic relationship with an A.I. chatbot companion?” An astounding 6% said, yes…mainly men. Another 1% said they already have.
Another 8% said “probably not,” and the other 81% said, “definitely not.” The poll also revealed that young men between 18 and 44 were the ones who were most likely to engage in a relationship with an A.I. chatbot.
When it comes to women, they were leery of the whole thing, but more than likely thought the conversation would be better. (just kidding)
