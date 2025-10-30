Guess Who Just Secured the Bag?!

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty

Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! The NBA legend just signed a new 10-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports — meaning he’ll keep clownin’ with the crew on Inside the NBA for years to come.

But that’s not all — Sir Charles is also teaming up with Valley Forge Casino Resort in Pennsylvania to open a new steakhouse and cigar lounge.

The spot will highlight his Philly roots and NBA legacy, and Boyd Gaming will even donate to his foundation every year as part of the partnership. No word yet on when it opens, but you already know it’s gonna be big, bold, and Barkley-style!