Listen Live
News

Help is On the Way for Thousands of Ohio Families.

Governor DeWine Steps Up with Millions in Emergency Food Aid—But He Says It’s Only a Temporary Fix. Find Out Why.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine...
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is stepping in to help families who could be hit hard if federal SNAP benefits are paused. He’s signed an executive order releasing up to $25 million in emergency food assistance across the state.

President Trump Meets With Governors At The White House
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

That includes $7 million for food banks and up to $18 million in direct relief for more than 63,000 Ohioans, including 57,000 children. Families are expected to start seeing help as early as November 7, with more support coming if needed through the month. Governor DeWine says this isn’t a permanent fix—just a way to keep food on the table until the federal government finds a real solution.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
7 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

Magic Get on the Guestlist Thumbnail OCTOBER
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Entertainment

Prosecutors Want Diddy to Serve at Least 11 Years in Prison

Double Your Chances Skate and Treat
Contests

Double Your Chances – Enter to Win Skate & Treat Tickets!

Entertainment

Techie Tuesday: Why You Might Want to Hold Off on the iPhone 17

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close