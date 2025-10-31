Help is On the Way for Thousands of Ohio Families.

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is stepping in to help families who could be hit hard if federal SNAP benefits are paused. He’s signed an executive order releasing up to $25 million in emergency food assistance across the state.

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

That includes $7 million for food banks and up to $18 million in direct relief for more than 63,000 Ohioans, including 57,000 children. Families are expected to start seeing help as early as November 7, with more support coming if needed through the month. Governor DeWine says this isn’t a permanent fix—just a way to keep food on the table until the federal government finds a real solution.