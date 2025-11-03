Listen Live
What Do You Do When Your Biggest Rival is Also Your Role Model?

From Peak Fame to Survival Mode: the Untold Story of Sananda Maitreya, Formerly Known as Terence Trent D’Arby!

Published on November 3, 2025

Photo of Terrence Trent D'Arby
Sananda Maitreya, formerly known as Terence Trent D’Arby, recently opened up in an interview about his early stardom, his battles — including bladder cancer — and his complex feelings toward Michael Jackson.

Maitreya claimed Jackson “wasn’t very comfortable with” his rise and that the King of Pop may have used his influence at Sony to cast a shadow over Maitreya’s career.

While Maitreya admits he does not have hard legal evidence, he says he now views Jackson’s interference through a lens of gratitude, suggesting it may ultimately have saved his life by forcing him off a destructive path.

He now lives in Milan and is focused on his music and his health.

