What Happens When the Question of “Forever” Collide?

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have reportedly ended their long-term relationship, a romance that lasted nearly a decade and included a child together.

Sources say the split stemmed from Aiko’s desire for marriage and deeper commitment, and Sean’s reluctance to take that next step.

Despite the breakup, the pair remain friendly and focused on co-parenting their young son. Both are now concentrating on their individual solo music projects, making reconciliation unlikely.