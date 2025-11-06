If You’ve Got a Flight Booked Soon — Hold on Tight.

Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport / Charlotte Douglas International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing to reduce air-traffic capacity across roughly 40 major U.S. airports — by about 10 % — in response to the ongoing government shutdown. Controllers, many of whom are working without pay because of the shutdown, are already stretched thin. According to sources familiar with discussions between the FAA, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) and the airlines, the cuts are set to begin this coming Friday, with full reductions expected to be in place by next week.

The list obtained by CBS News (see below) includes many of the nation’s busiest passenger and cargo hubs. Some airports on that list: Hartsfield‑Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Memphis International Airport (MEM) and many others.

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It’s important to note the list is still preliminary. The FAA has not yet issued a final order compelling airlines to cut capacity. Until that happens, things could still change. For travelers, this means one of two things: either fewer flights are available (so planning ahead is even more important) or potential delays and cancellations could spike as the system absorbs fewer flights with the same—or even fewer—controllers. If you have a trip coming up, check with your airline as soon as possible. And if you’re flying through one of the airports on the list, give yourself extra buffer time and be ready for possible disruption.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Here’s the list, in alphabetical order by airport code:

Anchorage International (ANC) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) Boston Logan International (BOS) Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG) Dallas Love (DAL) Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) Denver International (DEN) Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW) Newark Liberty International (EWR) Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL) Honolulu International (HNL) Houston Hobby (HOU) Washington Dulles International (IAD) George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH) Indianapolis International (IND) New York John F Kennedy International (JFK) Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS) Los Angeles International (LAX) New York LaGuardia (LGA) Orlando International (MCO) Chicago Midway (MDW) Memphis International (MEM) Miami International (MIA) Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP) Oakland International (OAK) Ontario International (ONT) Chicago O`Hare International (ORD) Portland International (PDX) Philadelphia International (PHL) Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) San Diego International (SAN) Louisville International (SDF) Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA) San Francisco International (SFO) Salt Lake City International (SLC) Teterboro (TEB) Tampa International (TPA)