Rumors Are Flying About Diddy in Prison!

Forget What You Heard! There's 2 Sides to Every Story! Diddy's Team Says the Truth is Far from What You’ve Heard.

Published on November 10, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

A rep for Sean “Diddy” Combs is shutting down rumors that the music mogul was caught with homemade alcohol in prison.

Reports claimed he was found with a fermented mix of soda, sugar, and apples at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey — but his team says that’s completely false.

Sean Diddy Combs
Source: @diddy / Instagram

According to his spokesperson, Diddy hasn’t broken any prison rules and remains focused on personal growth and sobriety. They’re asking folks to stop spreading misinformation and give him space to do his time in peace.

