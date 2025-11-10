Rumors Are Flying About Diddy in Prison!

Source: Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture / Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

A rep for Sean “Diddy” Combs is shutting down rumors that the music mogul was caught with homemade alcohol in prison.

Reports claimed he was found with a fermented mix of soda, sugar, and apples at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey — but his team says that’s completely false.

Source: @diddy / Instagram

According to his spokesperson, Diddy hasn’t broken any prison rules and remains focused on personal growth and sobriety. They’re asking folks to stop spreading misinformation and give him space to do his time in peace.