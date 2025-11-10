Listen Live
Remember Those Hillman College Days?

Well — Guess What … Hillman is Back. Fresh Face, New Stories, Same Spirit. Stay Tuned — This is Going to be One for the Books.

Published on November 10, 2025

A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Nykieria Chaney
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Nykieria Chaney

Big news for fans of the classic college-comedy world of Hillman! The beloved 80s/90s sitcom A Different World is getting a new lease on life. The streaming giant Netflix has officially given the green light to a sequel series that takes us back to the fictional historically Black university of Hillman College.

Toyota HBCU New York Classic's "HBCU Inspired" Night At The Apollo
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

This time around the spotlight shines on a fresh face: Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of the much-loved Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert (from the original show). She’s heading into her freshman year at Hillman, navigating the legacy her parents left behind, trying to carve out her own path — all while making new friends, facing new challenges, and discovering herself.

Behind the cameras, familiar names are on board: veteran director/producer Debbie Allen (who directed many original episodes) will serve as executive producer and direct a few episodes, and showrunner/executive producer Felicia Pride (known for work on Grey’s Anatomy and Bel-Air) is leading the writing team. The first season is set to be 10 half-hour single-camera episodes — a modern format, but with roots in the show we grew up loving.

All in all — this feels like a respectful revival; one that honors the original while giving it room to grow. If you were a fan of Hillman College’s halls, its quirky dorms, the laughs and the life lessons — well, you might be in for something special.

