Ohio Lights Up: Rare 'Northern Lights' Seen Across the State [PHOTOS]
Ohio Lights Up: Rare ‘Northern Lights’ Seen Across the State [PHOTOS]
Ohioans who looked up Tuesday night were in for a solar treat… The northern lights made an unexpected appearance!
Between 8:30PM and 11PM, the aurora borealis was visible across Cincinnati, Columbus, to Cleveland. The glow began to fade shortly after 10PM, but not before sky watchers could captured the lights on camera.
RELATED: Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal
Former Cincinnati Observatory astronomer Dean Regas said the event was tied to a “G4-class geomagnetic storm”, one of the most powerful categories.
Regas: “Auroras are caused by massive eruptions on the surface of the sun. Solar material blasts off the sun and rockets through space at over one million miles per hour. After several days that material slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and creates northern lights.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that several coronal mass ejections (bursts of energy from the sun) reached Earth’s atmosphere Tuesday evening.
RELATED: The Ultimate Fall Playlist: Hits from the 80s, 90s, and Today
While the light show dims late in the night, Regas said Ohioans shouldn’t rule out another appearance.
“The sun is still extremely active and is sending more material our way…”
Last year’s strongest solar storm in two decades produced similar lights across the Northern Hemisphere, and this week, Ohio got its turn under the historic glow.
Drive away from the city lights and take a chance to go see them for yourselves before November 13th.
Check out photos from across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana to see the Northern Lights!
- Ohio Lights Up: Rare ‘Northern Lights’ Seen Across the State [PHOTOS]
- How Columbus Is Fighting Violence: Inside the Safer Together 614 Campaign
- Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 12, 2025
- Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
- NC Influencer Order Pay $1.75M To Husband’s Ex-Wife in Damages Over ‘Affair’
- “Betty Boop” Horror Film Heading To America
- 20 Jalen Hurts Quotes To Keep You Grinding When Life Gets Tough
- Omarion Dubs Mario After Singing Ability Comments, “For Me, It’s All About Respect”
- Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works
- Spike Lee Debuts The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s Collaboration
Ohio Lights Up: Rare ‘Northern Lights’ Seen Across the State [PHOTOS] was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com