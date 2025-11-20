Listen Live
A Real Housewife is Facing Real Charges!

Mia Thornton is Back in the Headlines, but This Time… It’s Not for Reality TV. Get the Details Inside.....

Published on November 20, 2025

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton found herself in handcuffs in Atlanta after police say she stole more than $11,000 worth of furniture.

Bodycam footage shows Mia crying as officers calmly arrest her. The report claims she and her roommate moved out of a condo in the middle of the night and took everything with them.

Mia hasn’t spoken publicly about the situation yet, and investigators are still digging into what happened.

