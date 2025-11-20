A Real Housewife is Facing Real Charges!
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton found herself in handcuffs in Atlanta after police say she stole more than $11,000 worth of furniture.
Bodycam footage shows Mia crying as officers calmly arrest her. The report claims she and her roommate moved out of a condo in the middle of the night and took everything with them.
Mia hasn’t spoken publicly about the situation yet, and investigators are still digging into what happened.
