Not So Fast! Receipts Releasing Kandi Claims THIS Footage Proves Todd Tucker Willingly Signed Their Prenup

Not so fast! Kandi Burruss has responded to her estranged husband’s latest divorce claims with receipts straight from Bravo. US Weekly reports that the former Real Housewife of Atlanta contested Todd Tucker’s assertions that he was “pressured” into signing their prenup with footage from their 2014 wedding special.

As previously reported, Todd alleged in court filings that he signed the 2014 prenuptial agreement “under pressure” just hours before their wedding, without his attorneys present. In his filings, Todd claimed that although Kandi’s legal team had previously communicated with his own attorneys regarding the agreement, the final version was presented to him without consultation, raising questions about the enforceability of the contract.

Now, US Weekly reports that Kandi filed an amended divorce petition on December 1, disputing Todd’s claims. The singer’s lawyers emphasized that the couple’s journey to executing the prenup was filmed and broadcast on Bravo for the five-part wedding documentary Kandi’s Wedding, which premiered on June 1, 2014. The footage, according to the filing, shows Tucker “audibly announce” that he was “good to sign” the agreement after speaking with his attorney both on and off camera.

In a clip circulating on social media, Todd is seen meeting with Kandi’s lawyer on the day of the wedding and agreeing to sign the prenup as he believed the agreement was “fair and reasonable” and he was signing voluntarily, “without coercion or undue influence.” He also specifically stated that he received no threats or pressure to sign it.

Custody is also a point of contention. As previously reported, Todd is seeking primary physical custody of their son Ace, 7, and daughter Blaze, 4, citing Burruss’ work-related travel. He has requested joint legal custody and final decision-making authority while allowing Burruss “substantial time and meaningful access” to the children and is seeking an equitable division of marital assets and potential alimony if the prenup is deemed unenforceable.

US reports that Kandi initially sought joint legal and physical custody but amended her petition to request primary custody of their children, just like Todd did in his filing. Her filing emphasizes that both parents have professional obligations requiring travel, and that she has consistently ensured care for the children through a nanny and a “diverse and concentrated family support network” of relatives within close proximity.

Kandi first made their divorce public on November 21 and recently broke her silence, noting that the split had been “brewing for a while.” Court documents confirm that she listed their official date of separation as July 2025.

