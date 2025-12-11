Ohio State Fans, You May Want to Grab Some Popcorn for This!

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The Sherrone Moore era at Michigan Wolverines football just came to an abrupt end. The university announced today that Moore has been fired “for cause” after an internal investigation concluded there was credible evidence he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

That means Moore — who took over as head coach in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL — is out immediately.

The team is now handing the reins to Biff Poggi as interim head coach. Poggi will lead the squad as they head into the upcoming Citrus Bowl against Texas Longhorns. For Michigan, it’s a stunning and sudden shake‑up — especially after a 9–3 regular‑season finish and a bowl game on the horizon.