Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ohio State Fans, You May Want to Grab Some Popcorn for This!

Big Shake-Up at Michigan Football — the Head Coach has been Fired After An Investigation. The Wolverines are Left Picking Up the Pieces.

Published on December 10, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington v Michigan
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The Sherrone Moore era at Michigan Wolverines football just came to an abrupt end. The university announced today that Moore has been fired “for cause” after an internal investigation concluded there was credible evidence he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

That means Moore — who took over as head coach in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL — is out immediately.

Washington v Michigan
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty
Michigan v Nebraska
Source: Steven Branscombe / Getty

The team is now handing the reins to Biff Poggi as interim head coach. Poggi will lead the squad as they head into the upcoming Citrus Bowl against Texas Longhorns. For Michigan, it’s a stunning and sudden shake‑up — especially after a 9–3 regular‑season finish and a bowl game on the horizon.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close