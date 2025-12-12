Listen Live
Call Him Coach Snoop Dogg!

From the Rap Game to the Olympic Games… Snoop Dogg Just Landed a Brand-New Coaching Role. We'll Tell You What He’s Bringing to Team USA.

Published on December 12, 2025
Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has officially been named Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy. In this volunteer role, he won’t be calling strategy or running practices — but he will be on the ground cheering, motivating and boosting team morale off the field of play. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee says Snoop will support athletes as part of the “Team Behind the Team,” bringing his signature humor and energy to the Games.

Snoop stressed that the real stars are the U.S. athletes, and his goal is to uplift and celebrate their hard work, sometimes dropping a little wisdom from the sidelines.

This comes after he became a fan favorite during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he served as a special correspondent for NBC and performed during the Los Angeles 2028 handover ceremony.

