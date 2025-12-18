Mother’s Influence to Hip Hop’s Inner Circle: Behind Fortune Over Fame

Source: Sean Anthony Live / radio one columbus

Success in fashion rarely starts on a runway. It usually starts at home.

In a recent episode of Sean Anthony Live, we sat down with the Founder and CEO of Fortune Over Fame, a lifestyle brand built on purpose, authenticity, and legacy over clout. What stood out most in the conversation was not just the brand’s reach, but the journey behind it.

His introduction to fashion began early, learning from his mother. Watching how she carried herself, paid attention to detail, and used clothing as an extension of confidence and self expression planted the seed for what would later become a brand rooted in intention.

As a student, that appreciation for style evolved into a desire to stand out, not for attention, but for identity. Wanting to dress fly became a way to express creativity, individuality, and pride. Over time, curiosity turned into experimentation, and experimentation turned into a deeper understanding of the fashion business.

Rather than chasing trends, he focused on learning the mechanics of the industry, including production, branding, storytelling, and relationship building. That foundation opened doors and eventually led to connections with some of the biggest names in hip hop and culture. Each relationship reinforced the importance of authenticity and respecting the originators who paved the way.

One pivotal moment in his journey came when he crossed paths with someone who believed in the vision enough to invest, not just financially, but in the long term potential of the brand. That support helped elevate Fortune Over Fame from an idea into a fully realized lifestyle movement.

Today, Fortune Over Fame represents more than clothing. It is a mindset that encourages people to chase purpose over popularity, legacy over likes, and originality over imitation.

The full interview dives deeper into the lessons, challenges, and mindset shifts that shaped the brand’s evolution.

Listen to the full conversation on Sean Anthony Live and hear how Fortune Over Fame continues to redefine what success really means.