Janet Jackson Just Dropped a Teaser for 2026!

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson has teased fans with a mysterious New Year’s message hinting at exciting projects coming in 2026.

While she hasn’t confirmed specifics yet, the pop icon’s comments have sparked speculation that new music or a long-awaited album could be on the horizon.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

After earlier plans for an album and tour were paused, fans are hopeful that this year — especially with Jackson approaching both five decades in the spotlight and her 60th birthday — could be monumental for her career.

The music world is watching closely for what’s next from the superstar.