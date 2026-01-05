Listen Live
Entertainment

Janet Jackson Just Dropped a Teaser for 2026!

As She's Set for Her BIG 60, Fans Think Something Major — Maybe New Music — is Coming. Stay With Us for the Clues.

Published on January 5, 2026
Janet Jackson
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson has teased fans with a mysterious New Year’s message hinting at exciting projects coming in 2026.

While she hasn’t confirmed specifics yet, the pop icon’s comments have sparked speculation that new music or a long-awaited album could be on the horizon.

Janet Jackson
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

After earlier plans for an album and tour were paused, fans are hopeful that this year — especially with Jackson approaching both five decades in the spotlight and her 60th birthday — could be monumental for her career.

The music world is watching closely for what’s next from the superstar.

