Was it Self-Defense or Excessive Force?

A woman is Dead After an ICE Raid Turns Deadly—Now Her Family Wants Answers. A Controversial ICE Shooting is Fueling Protests and Outrage.

Published on January 8, 2026
A deadly ICE operation in Minneapolis is now under heavy scrutiny after a woman was shot and killed during a raid. Authorities say 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was driving away from the scene when an ICE officer opened fire.

The Department of Homeland Security claims the officer acted in self-defense, alleging Good attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon.

Family members and community leaders are pushing back on that account, demanding transparency and accountability. The shooting has ignited protests across the city as calls for justice continue to grow.

